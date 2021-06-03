Zion Chapel Baptist Church, located at 26836 Hwy. 87, Elba, will host Vacation Bible School next week.
The “Concrete and Cranes” VBS will be Sunday, June 6, through Thursday, June 10, for ages 4 through 6th grade. Times are 5-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
There also will be an adult class during VBS with a study on Revelation.
For more information, contact Britley at (334) 300-6974 or Samelia at (334) 372-0580.
