Whitewater Baptist Church invites children to VBS 2022.
This year’s Vacation Bible School will be Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m. each night. Family Night is Friday, June 24th.
There will be classes for ages 3 through teens. VBS will include Bible study, games, missions, snacks, crafts, and songs. The theme is Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.
Whitewater Baptist Church is located at 4301 Highway 125, Elba. For more information, contact Vanessa Allen, VBS director, at (334) 897-5367.
