Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is planning an exciting “SPARK” Vacation Bible School from June 27th through June 30th, 6-8 p.m. nightly.
Those desiring to pre-rightste may e-mail admin.ssisttant@gnzmbchurch.org; call the church at 334 8978-5545: register at https://forms.office.com/r/L7pY7KhRht; Snap the QR Code, which will lead to the registration form.
Pre-registration is not required.
The church is located at 720 Davis Street East, Elba, AL <www.gnzmbchurch.org>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.