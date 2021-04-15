Victoria Baptist Church announces its Homecoming celebration set for Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with former pastor Reverend Larry Doster delivering the message. There will be worship, special music and a history of the church.
All former members and other friends are urged to attend.
Due to COVID-19 dangers, there will not be the traditional lunch following the worship service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.