The 2022 Community Revival, sponsored by Elba First Baptist Church and Westside Baptist Church, will be next week in Elba.
Services for Sunday, Sept. 18, and Monday, Sept. 19, will be held at Westside Baptist Church with guest speaker Dr. Michael Mynatt. Services for Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be at First Baptist Church of Elba with Nick Akin as the guest.
All services begin at 6 p.m. each night.
Westside Baptist Church is located at 1026 Caroline Street, Elba, while First Baptist Church is located at 606 Simmons Street, Elba.
For more information, call (334) 897-2520 or (334) 897-2246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.