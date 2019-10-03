Whitewater Baptist Church, located at 4301 Highway 125, Elba, will hold Homecoming Services on Sunday, Oct. 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Tommy Green will be the speaker, and the music will be provided by the church’s own in-house musicians. The services will be followed by a covered dish dinner on the grounds. All are welcome.
