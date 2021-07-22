Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Whitewater Baptist Church, located at 4301 Hwy. 125, Elba.
Adult Bible Study starts at 6:30 p.m. each night.
VBS will include Bible study, games, missions, snacks, crafts, and songs. There will be classes for ages 2 to adult. The theme is Big Fish Bay – Hooked on God’s Mercy.
Family Day will be Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. during the morning worship time.
For more information, call Vanessa Allen, VBS director, at 897-5367.
