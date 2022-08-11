Woodland Grove Baptist Church, located at 164 County Rd. 235, Elba, Ala., will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Special singing begins at 10:30 a.m. with Walter Williams, of Dothan, as the featured singer. The message will be delivered by Dr. John Granger, beginning at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served in the Family Life Center immediately after the service.
