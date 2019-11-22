Bethlehem Baptist Church, 518 County Rd 421, Elba, will be holding its 2nd Wreaths Across America and Alabama 200th Birthday on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. The service will begin with a prayer, and the wreaths then will be placed on the gravesite of each military person recognized. Hosting the event with Bethlehem Baptist Church are Bethne Cowen and Cathy Odom, patriotic activities leader for the Gen. Edmond Winchester Rucker Chapter 2534, and other members. For more information, call Odom at 897-6298. Anyone wishing to purchase a wreath for a family member can mail their $15 check to: Bethlehem Church, c/o Cathy Odom, 668 County Rd. 439, Elba, AL 36323. The checks need to be received [with the name information of the military serviceman] by Dec. 2nd. All are welcome.
