Zion Chapel Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School Splash this Sunday, Aug. 21, beginning at 4 p.m.
There will be popcorn, snow cones, water slides, hot dogs, and fun for all ages. All are invited to attend!
Zion Chapel Baptist Church is located at 27057 Ala. Hwy. 87, Jack, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.