The Zoar Cemetery Association has been meeting on Saturday before the fourth Sunday each July since 1988. The annual business meeting for Zoar Cemetery will be held Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Zoar Cemetery. A financial report will be given and project work outlined for 2019-2020. Everyone interested in the care and upkeep of the cemetery is encouraged to attend this meeting.
