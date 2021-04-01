The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday, March 25, for a called meeting of the board, during which, several personnel matters were recommended by the superintendent and approved by board members.
The board accepted the resignations of teacher Matthew Sanders, New Brockton High School, and Jeremy Tice, Zion Chapel High School. Sanders’ resignation is effective on June 30th while Tice’s resignation is effective at the end of the current school year.
Three teacher hires were approved, including Beverly Simms as a teacher at New Brockton Elementary School, beginning April 5th.
Two additional hires were for the 2021-2022 school year. These were Jennifer Koehler and Callie Melton, both to be teachers at New Brockton Elementary.
Another certificated personnel matter approved was a leave request for Scott Crosby, teacher at Kinston, for March 22 through June 5 [or until cleared to return by his doctor].
One classified personnel matter was approved by the board in accepting the resignation of Lindsey Stinson as a Pre-K aide at Zion Chapel Elementary, effective the end of the current school year.
The board entered into an executive session during this called meeting. The board attorney James Tarbox certified it as a valid need to “discuss threatening, proposed and/or pending litigation affecting the Coffee County School System. After returning to the open meeting, the board approved a motion, as recommended by the attorney, to enter into a legal services agreement as presented in the executive session.
Also during the noon hour meeting last Thursday, the board approved a request from Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth to use fleet renewal monies [a little of $91,000] to purchase a new bus for the school system.
In two separate motions, the board gave permission to two bid a couple of projects. The first was for site improvements at Zion Chapel School. The second motion was to bid roof replacements at the central office and the New Brockton High auditorium and office. Killingsworth said there would be an alternate to the roof bid for the Zion Chapel science building and the grades 3-6 building.
The superintendent did note during the meeting that the county schools had zero active cases of COVID-19 last week in the schools, and he said students quarantined for possible exposure was less than 10. He said now the wait would be to see what and if anything happens with COVID numbers following this week’s Spring Break holiday. He said only time would tell on that.
The next Coffee County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m.
