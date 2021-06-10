During a work session held Thursday evening, June 3, the Coffee County Board of Education discussed the ongoing process for finding a new superintendent of schools.
Board attorney James Tarbox told members that all applications had been received, and he asked each to set up an appointment with his office this week [June 7-11] to be able to come individually to look at the applications. He said each board member would be asked to rank the applicants choosing his/her top five picks.
Tarbox said there were a dozen applicants for the job.
The attorney further noted that after each board member had gone through the applications and ranked his/her top five, his office would then compile a list of the top applicants based on those rankings.
The board is anticipated to meet again sometime during the week of June 14-18, most likely June 15th based on the discussion held during the June 3rd work session, to announce the candidates to be interviewed for the job. The board is expected to interview anywhere from 3-5 candidates for the job.
From there, the board discussed potentially holding the interviews around June 23-25. Board chairman Brian McLeod asked the members to block off those dates for interviews. He said hopefully all interviews could be completed in one day, but that would depend on schedules for the candidates and the board.
The board hopes to be able to announce its choice for the new superintendent by the end of June, if the process remains on track.
