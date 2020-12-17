Coffee County EMA director James Brown presented alarming numbers regarding the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning, Dec. 14, during the Coffee County Commission meeting.
Brown said the state, as of Monday’s report, was seeing around 2,800 new cases daily of COVID-19, and Coffee County alone had added 480 new cases in the past two weeks. He said Coffee County was reporting around 21 new cases per day two weeks ago, but Brown said that had escalated to around 35 new cases per day currently.
“This means 16 percent of all cases [in Coffee County] since March have happened in the last two weeks,” Brown said.
He said hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also continue to break new records in the state. On Monday, Brown said there were 2,248 people in the hospitals statewide. He said the previous high for hospitalizations was in August at 1,613 people hospitalized.
“To give you an idea of how rapidly this has increased,” Brown said. “On 1 November, there were 973 Alabama citizens hospitalized due to COVID. Now, we have 2,248 people in the hospitals with COVID.”
Brown said the unprecedented numbers of COVID cases in Alabama have led him to make stronger recommendations than previously for the safety of all.
“We as a community need to act now before things get any worse,” he said. “ADPH and the CDC have, for months now, have recommended actions for various levels of transmission. We all know the ‘Big 3’ – Wear Masks, Wash Your Hands, and Social Distance.”
However, Brown said there are other recommendations these agencies make when the virus is at the high level of community transmission in which Coffee County [and the state] is seeing.
“We have to do something and take personal responsibility,” Brown said. “Today, I am going to be the Grinch here and tell you what the CDC and ADPH suggest when we are at the level we are currently with the COVID-19 virus.”
He said it is suggested that citizens limit their out-of-state travel, avoid groups of 20 or more people, get take-out rather than dine-in at restaurants, and [if possible] to hold worship services online rather than in-person.
“Yes, some of these are controversial, but they are recommendations that could lower the high rate of transmission we are seeing right now,” Brown said. “Also, these recommendations could give some relief to our hospitals by lowering the amount of COVID cases for them.”
He said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, has said, “We can always find more beds but need far more nurses. The challenge is nurses – we always need more nurses.”
Brown said Williamson further stated, “With nothing clearly out there to break the ongoing cycle, frankly, I think January has the potential of being an absolute disaster.”
Brown said none of these stricter recommendations are mandatory, and there is no enforcement mechanism for them.
“We are depending on your good nature and willingness to help your neighbors and practice these recommendations,” he said.
