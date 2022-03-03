We all know inflation is jacking up prices across the board but a recent comment from the CEO of Colgate-Palmolive at a meeting of business folks hinted that $10 tubes of toothpaste are coming! Of course, expect these tubes to have a slightly different design and be pushed with words something like “new and improved.”
Fat Tuesday is the official opening of Mardi Gras and is also the start of religious observance of Lent. It is the time to eat up the leftovers in the refrigerator, etc., going into Lent season. If many groups carry out a tradition of feeding the community loads of pancakes each year on Fat Tuesday, as does ours, the name “Fat” will take on a meaning not related to Mardi Gras, religion or anything but our waistlines!
Presently our late-night reading is a book about James Madison. Frankly our limited knowledge of this former president was that he was the husband of Doll Madison. She was probably one of the most loved, if not THE most loved First Lady. And yes, that is what inspired the sweet cookies and buns to be marketed under the Dolly Madison label. Back to the former president . . . it is amazing that even back in his day the political battles were often motivated by personal pride and/or greed. Also some politicians would go to great lengths – maybe some of them not-so-nice - to get their way. There is clearly nothing new under the sun!
The war in Ukraine is going full blast, reportedly with the Russians facing more resistance than they expected. However, that does not mean Russia is defeated. They have many more troops and weapons than their smaller neighbor, plus a big pile of nuclear weapons! Will their leaders chance a world war with billions killed, just to say the survivors ‘won’? Or would there be any winners from such a destructive military exchange? We once heard a military expert comment that in a major nuclear war it would be the survivors who were the losers. He was referring to the misery those survivors would experience just trying to live without food and likely suffering from nuclear burns all through their bodies.
Disinformation and ‘fake news’ are not unique to the US. A group of factfinders all across the globe have united to weed out untrue articles on social media. In the last four days the new <#UkraineFacts> database of fact checks has marked over 400 different social media tidbits as misleading or fake news. Plus their list continues to grow.
Elba City council members got the message from local citizens on the idea of making streets around the courthouse square one-way routes. It was announced at the Monday night council meeting that it was a ‘dead issue’ due to public opposition. This is an example of how a Democracy does (and should) work. It also demonstrates the advantage of a government ‘of the people by the people, for the people’. We concede that such a traffic pattern may have had an advantage during the years when all the buildings around the square were occupied and, court was in session, etc., and folks were constantly grumbling to city officials about problems finding a parking place. That is a rarity in today’s world.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
