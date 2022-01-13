Norway’s military is in a crunch for uniforms for new recruits. They report that supply chain issues and shortage of money is causing this problem. The military is solving the problem by requiring soldiers being discharged to turn in ALL their used military issue bras, underwear, and socks! Every young Norwegian has a required military tour - both male and female. The government promises to wash and sanitize the used clothing well before reissuing it to the incoming grunts.
COVID is obviously planning to stay around for an extended visit. Another new variant of the ‘stuff’ has been detected in Southern France. This one is “IHU” which could mean I Hate You! Only 12 people have been identified as having this strain of COVID, but one of those being a person fully vaccinated who had recently traveled to Cameroon. There is not enough information from these 12 people to determine the severity of this virus, but the very existence of another variant is not a good sign.
We are adamantly opposed to the proposals being considered by the Alabama legislature that would remove the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama. That would mean a known unstable person could legally carry a gun everywhere. Already causes of shooting deaths are credited to unstable people who legally obtain a gun. Under the proposals being considered law enforcement can’t take that gun UNTIL SOMEONE IS SHOT!! What is extremely shocking about this subject is part of the debate includes allowing weapons in school sporting events – think football, basketball, baseball, etc., games. It already takes a growing number of law enforcement to control the crowds at most of these games. Imagine guns being legal at a football game with thousands of spectators. Someone gets mad over the way the game is unfolding, sees a person wearing a shirt or cap supporting the school with the highest score and argument arises (which it does already) and upset fan of losing team pulls out gun and bang, bang one or more carefree fan is dead. Mass confusion erupts as scared fans try escaping all at once from the gunfire. This confusion only adds to the injuries (or deaths) caused by the gunfire. In addition, another shooting could occur at the other end of the ball field and thousands more head for the exits in panic!
Well University of Alabama football fans had little to celebrate Tuesday morning, except to say they played for the national championship. Georgia fans woke to a feeling of redemption after their team won the championship game from the lone team to defeat them during the regular season. We will probably offend the most avid Alabama fans with the following comments but here goes: During the two games recently that placed Bama and Georgia in this Monday night event we thought Georgia played a more aggressive game than Alabama did. However both teams did what was necessary to win. At times it looked as if Bama was in slow motion (or maybe didn’t really feel challenged by Cincinnati) but the outcome of their game was never in doubt. Georgia also overwhelmed Michigan as was expected but seemed to have something to prove to the world due to the loss earlier to Alabama. They seemed to just be more aggressive around the football. Anyway, the season is over for this year and believe it or not the sun came up Tuesday morning as scheduled. It is probably good for college football nationwide that someone besides Alabama ‘occasionally’ wins the top honors. The grumbling from the ‘also ran’ universities was getting louder and louder because the Bama teams kept beating them out of the championship trophies!
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
