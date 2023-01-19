The new New York Republican congressman George Santos has been asked to resign by his own party! He has been accused of falsifying dozens of facts when telling voters his accomplishments. A list of things he is accused of lying about or at least embellishing would not fit on this page. So far. he has said he will not resign, even with his own party leaders openly saying you can’t believe anything he says. It reminds us of something we read about a some ‘out-of-favor’ politician years ago . . . ”You can tell he is lying because his lips are moving.”
An update on our book reading “before the fire on these cold nights.” WE quickly finished the book on Harper Lee by Wayne Flynt, then tackled the novel by John Grisham – the first novel we have read in over a year. Finished it during the past weekend and the good guys won! We are about to start the Jon Meacham history book on the life of Abe Lincoln. We have read a couple of Lincoln books and are anxious to see how Meacham handles him. We forgot to note that all three of these Christmas gift books are first editions and signed by the respective author.
A follow up on the comments last week about the six-year-old shooting a teacher. At this point the child has not been charged with any crime. There are prior incidents of that age child shooting someone and no charges filed on the professional opinions that a six-year-old can’t understand they are actually killing or hurting a person. NOW, the adults who allowed the loaded firearm to be available to the child can be charged for one of several crimes.
Washington politics don’t get any better, they just get worse. We are appalled at the shotty handling of secret documents by both Democrats AND Republicans. We cringed when it was released that Donald Trump had a stack of secret documents at his home. Now we read that Joe Biden was also careless with his handling of secret documents. They each bear blame for this but also those government employees who allowed the loose handling and/or record keeping on where a particular paper was at any given time.
COVID is still around and has displayed a winter surge in infections. However, the surge is far less than in the past two winters. Plus, thus far the average infection is milder than in previous years. The number of cases reported in January of last year was 159,510. Compare that to the 45,600 cases thus far in January of 2023. The folks keeping these numbers note that the 2023 numbers may be bloated for several reasons! The stats released by the Health Department include numbers that should serve as a warning to those of us over age 70. This group is surging at a more rapid rate than the younger age citizens.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
