Cognitive dissonance is just holding two views that in some way contradict one another. Hypocrisy is claiming to believe one thing but actually believing and/or doing something contradictory - usually consistently rather than just once. It is not unusual for public officials to be accused of one or both of the above. It is not hard to recognize either of these traits. An example of Cognitive Dissonance is our conflicting emotions on the ongoing congressional impeachment proceeding against Donald Trump. Thus, it is easier for us to overlook in others than the hypocrisy. In our thinking hypocrisy is insulting to the intelligence of all who are listening and/or observing the verbal banner and the conflicting actions. Yet lots of folks, especially politicians, practice it daily. Our thinking is that they do it to win elections. It is worse in today’s world than it was a hundred years ago. In today’s world they have pollsters to tell them exactly what the voters want to hear and boom we have another case of full-blown hypocrisy from both the ultimate winner and the also ran candidates.
Last week our brain exploded with a “Oh No” reaction to news reports of newly elected U. S. Senator Tommy Tuberville suggesting the United States “postpone inaugurating president-elect Joe Biden until COVID-19 subsided.” We anguished that here was a leader of our country who doesn’t understand (or know about) the U. S. Constitution. Well, there is ‘the rest of the story.’ The news media screwed up. (Can you believe that?) What Tuberville actually said was this (as recorded by more than one person): “We probably could have had the swearing-in and done an inauguration a little later on after we got this virus behind us a little bit.” In other words, he was suggesting that Biden take the oath of office at the designated time and then America could celebrate the event at a later date when the virus danger had subsided. Unfortunately for every ten people who saw or heard the first blurb only one or two will see or hear the correct version. It is regrettable but he is not the first political office holder to be falsely tarnished with misquotes. People are still misquoting many others, including Abe Lincoln.
Prior to the November elections it was not unusual to hear folks predicting that COVID-19 would disappear as soon as the elections were over. WELL . . . . . . the elections are over and yet the infection and death rates are ballooning all around the world. A few of those naysayers have been hit hard (and even died) from the virus. Hopefully no one wished that tragic occurrence on a fellow human being, but we can all salute those disbelievers who ultimately caught COVID and publicly said “I was wrong.”
About 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the risk increases with age. Cancer is the leading cause of death for middle-aged Americans and two to three times more likely to kill someone in their 50s or 60s than even COVID-19. A recent report notes breast cancer is growing by 0.5% annually. Liver cancer is also on the rise. Yet overall cancer death rates are falling at an accelerating pace, from about a 1% decline annually in the 1990s to 1.5% in the 2000s and early 2010s to 2.3% from 2016 to 2018. The country is experiencing five-year survival rates for prostate (98%), melanoma (93%), and breast (90%) cancers. Lung cancer (21%) is usually caught later due to poor diagnostics, but mortality has still declined by about 5% annually from 2014 to 2018. More testing, medical advances and lifestyle changes combine to make these successes a reality.
Be Safe -Wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands - again!
