It was interesting to see Elba’s Dr. Henry Terry being honored in Enterprise recently. Henry showed signs of greatness as a teenager growing up in Elba. He fulfilled those expectations – and exceeded them. He is a legend with his music and the students he inspired to develop their own musical talents. Some years ago, he brought a group of talented Montgomery students to Elba, and they sang to a packed house at the Elba United Methodist Church. No one left the event disappointed that day.
The incidents of mass killings continue in America. California has had three within a week. Experts are struggling to figure out the cause(s) for these tragic happenings but so far have a multitude of possible common triggers for the shootings. Mental illnesses get a high probability count, as does mad co-workers (or former employees). But that is just some of the probable causes. The idea of getting guns off the streets, which sounds noble, would have about as much success as all the laws that have been passed to control the illegal drug sale and usage.
The stories about National secret documents being found in private homes and/or offices continues and is still disgusting to us. Two presidents are guilty of this. Donald Trump is defiant and claiming to be legally allowed to have them even though he is out of office. Joe Biden is still in office and authorized to have them, but acts surprised that they were found in his private office, etc. Neither of them is clean in this matter, and we would be curious to hear either of them give an honest answer as to ‘WHY’ these papers were taken from secure government offices in the first place?
We try to practice what we preach and last week got the latest COVID booster shot. Thus far we have had no side effects at all from the needle(s) when getting the COVID shot, in fact this time the next morning standing in the shower we were puzzled at feeling something on the left arm and then remembering the shot the afternoon before and the little band-aid that was put on after the shot. We assume it is there to catch any drops of blood that might follow an injection from a needle. Next time we get a shot we will just ask ‘WHY’!
There was a headline in the news recently indicating that Alabama’s new U. S. Senator Katie Britt was attempting to tackle the ongoing immigration issue in America. We doubt she has yet found a solution that will work, however, she should be saluted for trying. The country is torn between the motto on the Statue of Liberty about ‘give us your tired and poor’ and the massive surge of immigrants pouring into the country at the southern border and via less-than-sea-worthy boats into South Florida.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
