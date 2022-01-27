Free Covid home tests are available from the feds. Guess you can say we ‘cheated’ on applying for these tests. It was officially announced that they would be available for ordering online last Wednesday. Well, the word leaked out that they were doing a ‘soft’ opening on Tuesday. We jumped on that and ordered our four free tests Tuesday afternoon. Of course, they have not yet arrived, but we avoided the anticipated system crashing issue with millions of people trying to log on at once. Also, for those trying to get on Wednesday . . . . we were not hindering your efforts.
Our brain is still trying to compute the reasoning of our fellow citizens who are so adamantly opposed to the COVID vaccines but are making no progress in that department. The number of false claims floating around continues to expand and are being believed by lots of folks. There is an urge to address these false claims one at the time but that would only act as more publicity for each of them. Boston University analyzed thousands of couples who had survived the virus and found that the ‘LONG COVID’ infection itself is causing many of the side effects that gossip has attached to the vaccines. Thus, we urge our readers to NOT believe all those negative comments, many coming from those who should know better. About those people we have settled on an idea that they are willing to do whatever necessary, including toy with people’s health (and life) just to gain political points. Even the thought of that being true is disappointing and embarrassing.
Elba is being blessed with an extended visit from the traveling Smithsonian Exhibit from early February through much of March. The display will be located in the renovated Elba Theatre ‘on the square’ in downtown Elba. Admission is free and the exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a. m. until 4 p. m. beginning February 7th. There will be interactive displays, photographs, special programs plus something called “local water display.” This is sponsored by the Elba Chamber of Commerce and the Alabama Humanities Alliance and of course the Smithsonian Institute. We visited one of these exhibits several years ago when it was in Andalusia, featuring our native Covington County, enjoyed the displays and didn’t feel our time was wasted!
Prosperity gospel is apparently a growing part of the religious community. This is those “pastors” in both large and small independent ‘prosperity’ churches who advocate, and practice, getting rich. We read an investigative report recently that cited cases where those folks are rolling in millions of dollars and still soliciting more money from every pot they can find, including folks who don’t have enough to keep adequate food on the table nor warm clothes on their back. We personally don’t resent anyone who accumulates a sizable bank account, even well beyond their basic needs. . . unless it is on the backs of fellow citizens who are already coming up short of cash to buy life necessities every month. Those are bad guys!
We are reading a book from a former U. S. Representative about events in D.C. Now if you can’t think about two extreme sides of a political issue . . . . don’t dare pick up this book. It tells details pro and con about many issues.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
