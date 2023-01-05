We recently saw a picture of a cute, smiling little girl, born the same year we were born, but her life was cut short in one of the notorious Nazi concentration camps. The records show she and her mother were herded into the gas chamber at the Polish concentration camp, Auschwitz, and that ended her short life on earth at about three or four years of age. We have not been to Auschwitz, but did visit Dachau (in southern Germany, near Munich) back in the mid-fifties. It is funny how the human brain works. Walking through the Dachau facility years after the war, we were convinced that the smell of burning flesh was still there. Recently we read that people visiting these sites even today often have the same experience. Many of these former Nazi concentration camps, including both Auschwitz and Dachau, have been preserved as memorials to the thousands of Jews and other “undesirables” imprisoned and/or killed while imprisoned in them. At the time we were at Dachau, this preservation work had not started, or was just beginning. We salute the people who have spent countless hours researching the history of the camps and establishing the authentic memorials. If motivated to go for a visit, be prepared for graphic reminders of the horrors – beginning at the front gates and prominent throughout the camp(s). It could be photos, mounds of shoes, clothing, suitcases, artificial legs, a pile of human hair shaved from their heads, etc., taken from those unfortunates placed in the camps.
We survived the holiday season and apparently it is all positive because we had slight reservations about coming back to work! That is unusual for us, as family members are convinced that the funeral directors will be the only ones who can get us out of the office with any confidence we will not slip back in when they turn their back. Our late wife Heddy often said it simply any time retirement was mentioned, “The funeral home folks will take you out of here feet first.” Our typical reaction was, “that will be OK. We will have died happy.” Maybe in a few weeks we will shake, reconcile our brain, or forget the benefits of the days off during the holidays.
Human body composting after death. Several states have made this legal and were recently joined by state of New York. It is promoted as being good for the environment, reducing the carbon impute into the air and an ‘ideal’ fertilizer for the forest and crops. This is the first we have known anything about this, (as one news article described it) “treating the body of our deceased as just another piece of garbage”). The only company in America engaged in this ‘composting’ of bodies at this time charges about the same as a low-cost traditional funeral, so it is not a real economic incentive. It is understandable and accepted that the deceased will not suffer additionally from whatever method of handling their body is used, but this is something we will have to ponder for a while - a long while - before embracing it.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.