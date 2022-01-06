We read the opinions of a couple of ‘experts’ last week discussing the possible new garbage that would explode on social media in 2022. It is hard to think things could get any wilder than they are today. Of course there was the Great Moon Hoax of 1835 claiming there had been life found on the moon. Later in the 1990s Bill and Hillary Clinton were fair game for the wild tales, Hillary adopting an alien baby, having an affair with an alien, aliens endorsing Bill for President, etc. Most of that was confined to the tabloids, found mostly at or near the grocery store checkout counters. In 2021 they exploded on social media to the point that many of us don’t know for sure what to believe anymore ‘from anything we hear nor half of what we see.’
Looking ahead to 2022, it’s important to address this cynicism created from the overflow of ‘fake news’. How is this going to be done? This time our limited brain just says, “fix it!” Probably it would go a long way if each of us would step back and ponder if the news sites we are reading or listening to have been largely correct or almost always far out or at best unprovable! Then we could just start ignoring such fake news sites. Hey - that doesn’t include The Elba Clipper!
Monday was “Chocolate Covered Cherries” Day in the U.S. Reading that tidbit brought back a flood of good (and maybe comical) memories from our childhood. We were probably obsessed with the idea of always having enough money to purchase a ‘nice’ present for mother . . . Christmas, Birthday, Mother’s Day. etc. It is easy to recall an eight - ten year old me buying several sets of flowered drinking glasses from the dime store (that probably broke within a few months). On at least one of those annual special days of gift buying (not sure which one(s) it was), meant mother was going to get a box of delicious chocolate covered cherries. They were presented with pride and my chest would almost explode from the neck hug that followed. Of course she impressed this boy child with her willingness to share such a treasure. It was years and years later after we were grown that she confessed she didn’t like chocolate covered cherries but didn’t want to shatter my obvious satisfaction of picking out such a wonderful gift. Ah ha . . . that was why she was so gracious with the sharing of her candy!!! Now we tend to avoid more than one occasionally because they are so sweet.
Senator Jimmy Holley came in for some high praise recently when Troy’s Steve Flowers, who writes a weekly newspaper editorial column in a number of Alabama newspapers, plus has a regular radio show and a public television show, recapped Holley’s storied political career and praised him at every step. He concluded that Jimmy’s district and all of Alabama would miss his long time, dedicated service to the citizens. This is not the first time we have heard such praises of dedication for this Coffee County native and lifetime resident. Of course please don’t tell him we even hinted at something nice about him, because he might think his long-time friend has finally become a loyal supporter!
Language experts consider English as one of the hardest (if not THE hardest) language for others to learn. A prime example of that is the word ‘run’. Reader’s Digest quotes the upcoming edition of Oxford English Dictionary as having 645 definitions for the three-letter word ‘run’! We can just pause for a moment and think of the different ways we use the word and accept that the dictionary folks might be correct in their number of definitions of ‘run’.
