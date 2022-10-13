Museum treasures from Ukraine are being stolen on a wholesale basis. We saw a picture of one historic 1500-year-old golden tiara encrusted with precious stones by master craftsmen from the rule of Attila the Hun that was considered “priceless” and one of the world’s most valuable artifacts.
South Dakota Governor Republican Kristi Noem is considered a shoo in for re-election this year. However, Noem, with national ambitions, is getting some negative feedback from Democrats because she spends lots of time politicking outside her home state. However she can take some comfort from former Alabama governor, the late George Wallace. He had those national ambitions and got criticism for his travels outside Alabama, but apparently it only helped his cause back home, because he kept winning re-election.
‘Ranked Choice Voting’ is the new kid on the block and being promoted by a growing segment of American voters. Here is how it works: Say there are five candidates running for a particular office. You have your favorite but also worry about ‘what if’ your favorite doesn’t win which one would you want in the office. Well, that is where the ranked choice comes into play. You also vote for a second choice (and maybe a third). If your first choice doesn’t win, then your second-choice vote comes into play and on down the line. Alaska is now using this election method. There are pros and cons to this and frankly it would take some effort on our part getting comfortable with such a plan.
Elba’s recycling program is closed after the private contractor handling the project terminated the contract with the City, citing labor shortages and rising expenses (including gasoline). City officials have not committed when (or if) they will reopen the recycling. They will only say they are looking at the options while anguishing over the estimated cost of restarting the program with City of Elba equipment and personnel. Personally, this has hit us a low blow as we consider ourselves avid recyclers. This past weekend we were filled with guilt at disposing of an empty peanut butter jar without washing it out. The same Monday with an empty grape juice jar. For lack of any other plan, both went into the garbage can.
We have made countless photos of automobile wrecks in the past 60 plus years and sympathized with those in the wrecks. Last Wednesday morning we were on the other side of the camera. The van was totaled but we had not a scratch. Things like that can happen so fast . . . it is amazing. More to the point . . . . . we were at fault. Our long-range plans were to drive that vehicle a while longer and then look at the market, either an all-electric if they get the range up and/or the recharge time down to a few minutes. Otherwise we would look at one of those that use both electric and the traditional gasoline engines. That plan now is out the window!
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
