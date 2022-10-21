There is lots of talk about the Secret Service (and others) warning of potential violence in the infamous Washington D. C. January 6 attack on the Capitol. We get the headlines, and articles, with Donald Trump catch the most attention, but has anyone asked others who knew of the warnings “why” they didn’t do something to prevent the mess?
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, might be a big sports hero but his political expertise seems to be a bit lacking. Apparently so are his morals, but in spite of all that, he could very well be elected to the U. S. Senate next month. It is amazing how things that once would have been the death sentence for any political career are ignored by the voters. Walker’s Democrat opponent has also been hit with some unsavory claims, dealing with how a church he pastored evicted renters from church-owned apartments with as little as $28.00 in arrears while taking huge personal salaries for ‘management’ of the church-owned property.
The life sentence for the guy convicted in the mass Parkland shooting in Florida is probably considered a victory for someone facing a possible death sentence. We are not sure of that. The thought of being locked up for forty of fifty years is less than ‘victory’ in our brain. It takes years for a death sentence to be carried out (after all the appeals) but it does come. A life sentence can give a person hope of a compassionate judge, or a parole board could release the person from jail in a few years.
There were 31 people shot in Chicago last weekend – eight of them fatally! Such reports bring out reports that “gun control” will solve this issue. Well, it is not that simple. First, there is no way ‘all’ the guns could be collected. Next, you have the fact that many of the guns ‘on the street’ are “ghost guns”, or guns made from acquired parts, no serial number, etc. There is equipment you can buy that will print gun parts which you assemble yourself. We need to be searching for a magic trick that will convince the vast majority of people that shooting a fellow human is not the solution to the world problems. Nor is it the solution to your personal problems.
University of Alabama football fans are disappointed this year. They just lost a very close football game Saturday and dodged that bullet earlier in the season. No one can remain at the tip of the mountain forever, not even Alabama! Part of the answer could be that Nick Saban has trained so many assistants, so well, that he has created a herd of smart opponents who know his inter thinking and use talented players of their school’s team to take advantage of that knowledge.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.