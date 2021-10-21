Another @@%$# automobile wreck at the intersection of U.S. 84 and HWY 141, West of Elba. These happen so often the real news is a week when there happens to be no wrecks at this intersection! It has been bad enough ever since the 4-laning of Hwy 84 was completed but with the detouring of Hwy 331 around Opp onto this route, the wrecks seem to have become more frequent and more intense. The Alabama highway department reportedly has all sorts of excuses for not doing something to reduce these events, but frankly we consider them just that . . . excuses! There are several options at their disposal, and this shouldn’t continually include shrugging their shoulders and going back to the coffee pot for a refill. They have engineers on the payroll who should be trained in remedies for the dangers at this type intersection. Several of the comments we hear from drivers involved in these all too frequent wrecks include – not realizing Hwy 84 is a divided highway; thinking it is a 4-way stop intersection; blaming the driver on Hwy 84 for speeding; the list goes on and on. However, the bottom line is nothing changes and these wrecks continue. Will it take some important person getting killed – or God forbid a school bus loaded with children involved – before something positive is done? We see their blood, their tears, their mangled bodies, and feel their pain, we photograph the damaged cars and again ask why? No person in Alabama should quietly accept the ongoing do-nothing statue of improving the safety conditions at this intersection.
Shortages are nothing new these days. Therefore, we warn you that if you plan on a Butterball turkey for Thanksgiving it might be a good idea to get it now! The company announced last Friday the recall of 14,000 pounds of turkeys. That is a bunch of gobblers!!
Redistricting is coming . . but when? The state has a committee working feverishly to present a plan that will be acceptable to the Alabama legislature and meet the ‘equal’ number standards. Whatever plan they present in the next week or so will please some and offend others. It is not unheard of for the districts to be drawn to benefit a particular political party, establish ‘safe’ racial districts, etc. When we see the end results it will be anyone’s guess which political or social faction is pleased and just who is upset.
Those who remember Charles Schulz’s comic strip “Peanuts” know that Charlie Brown would routinely go up to the football, being held for him on the tee, only to have it snatched away just before his foot got to the ball. This happened year in and year out. That is except on September 12th, 1956 he actually kicked the ball! The last panel was the dog’s (we forget his name) ears standing straight up and the words over him were “Now, that sure was a dirty trick!” Now you know ‘the rest of the story.”
A group in California has begun training high school seniors as truck drivers, with enough training to pass the CDL driving test. This will help the shortage of over-the-road truck drivers and is a great deal for these young folks – that is if companies can find an insurance company that will insure them!
We belong to the group who admired the late General Colin Powell and are saddened by his death.
