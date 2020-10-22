Our desire for sweets seems to ebb with age. Last Wednesday was Dessert Day and it triggered some thoughts from ‘back when.” During our army days all those years ago, our motto at the mess hall was “Life is short. Eat dessert first.” And truly the first thing we ate was the dessert! That of course got us lots of jabs, but our logic was that we didn’t want to get full without eating the sweets of the day. Alas, even though sweets are still on our menu, now they don’t take priority and we tend to favor the ‘less sweet’ desserts.
Late in the night last weekend our phone started binging like crazy. First, we thought it was the alarm clock but as we got completely awake realized the phone was sounding off. It turned out to be an Amber Alert for two missing children from Mississippi. The car involved reportedly had a Mobile County, Alabama tag, thus the alert to Alabama folks. Having no idea what the two boys looked like, our brain still pondered how we could help them. Now here we were snug in bed, the middle of the night and awake for over an hour fretting about how we were going to get those Mississippi boys, that we had no idea how they looked, back where they belonged, etc. Finally, our mental searching for them was called off and sleep returned. Monday all ended well when the Amber Alert was cancelled after the two were found, still in Mississippi.
We just saw an e-mail noting the top ten states with the fastest dropping unemployment numbers and the top ten slowest dropping unemployment numbers. Alabama was not in either group, which means our state is in about the middle. Our thoughts are that with a slower rebound, Alabama is improving on more solid ground and thus less likely to relapse (we hope). Of course, if COVID-19 erupts with a vengeance this winter, who knows what will happen to any economy.
In case you haven’t heard, Americans have an election right around the corner – the first Tuesday in November. Number 1 on the ballot is of course the presidential race. The two main contenders are of course incumbent (Republican) Donald Trump and (Democrat) Joe Biden. It shouldn’t be hard for any of us to pick a candidate, these two main characters are as different as any two people could ever be. Yet there are more folks out there who are still undecided that we would have expected. Digging deeper into their reasons, we find it is a matter of not liking some of Trump’s personal actions but at the same time not liking some of Biden’s ideas of how things should be done. Four years ago many of these votes went to third party candidates (or voters just didn’t vote). This year many of the undecided say they intend to make a decision before election day. Which way? Only history will know that answer.
There is absolutely no need to anguish over the potential outcome of this election. History has many examples of folks predicting the sky will fall if …. is elected, but it doesn’t happen. Our country, and our citizens are strong enough to manage the negatives whichever candidate sleeps in the White House for the next four years.
