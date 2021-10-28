A couple of years ago a man in Indiana was found to have thousands of human remains and an array of museum-worthy artifacts from around the world in his basement. That is a bunch of bones and artifacts! The guy was 90-years-old at the time. Is (was) he a very active grave robber or a real community-minded collector? The feds loaded up a bunch of the artifacts and returned them to their country, or Indian tribe, of origin. Many of the human bones were identified as American Indian and even the tribe determined. Most of them have been reburied by tribal leaders. The man died about a year after all this transpired so no charges were ever filed.
The good news is that new cases of the COVID-19 infections/deaths are dropping drastically all over the nation. That doesn’t mean the danger is over, but is comforting to know it is moving in the right direction. The smart way to keep the incidents of becoming infected by the virus is a double down on recommended safety measures. That includes everyone wearing masks and getting the shots. These safety measures reduce the chance a person will catch the virus . . . . or be a silent carrier infecting family and friends.
Facebook is a mystery to us. We are registered with them and try to use it. However, for us to open something today and try the same thing tomorrow is a joke! Anyway, several weeks ago we stumbled across a photo of a beautiful site in Southern Germany, fairly close to Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest. Our heart almost stopped, thinking this was a photo of one of the most beautiful places we have ever seen – and definitely the most peaceful. Well, it only took a couple of seconds to realize the mountains were similar, as was the lake in the foreground, but it was not ‘our place’. We recall that summer afternoon, shortly after 2:00 p.m., standing on the bank of that lake, looking across at the snow-capped mountains on each side. The time of day is recalled because of a scheduled equipment test at 2:00. There was not a ripple on the lake nor a cloud in the sky and the only sound anyone could hear was the occasional faint tingle of a cow bell way off on the side of one of those mountains. It is still hard to accept that there is any place on earth with such beauty and an absence of sound! Quietly taking in that scene was so overwhelming it felt as if our chest was about to burst. We later collected our thoughts and marveled that the U. S. Army was not only paying us a monthly salary, with extra “hazard” flight pay, but also an additional “per diem” for every day the whole month we were “working” in that Alps mountain paradise.
New details are coming out daily about the tragic shooting death on a movie set in New Mexico. Hollywood movie star Alec Baldwin was using a movie prop gun when it discharged, killing a woman on the movie set. A lot of ideas of “why?” are being floated around social media and for good reason. Not only is there no reason to have a loaded pistol on a movie set - accidentally or by design. Then there is the question of why the person in charge of the guns would load a live round into a prop pistol? In fact, we contend there is no reason to have live ammo, nor working pistols anywhere close to the movie set. This latter comment would solve all the issues created by this shooting death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.