There are reports of a high percentage of candidates failing the Alabama teacher certification test! WHY? Not having asked educators for any theory on this, we fly blind and wonder if the colleges are teaching the subjects as the education system wants their future employees to think. We have a granddaughter in school with dreams of being an “excellent” teacher for those just starting their education. Hopefully the system will not fail her (nor her classmates) and she (they) will not fail the system – thus realizing dreams and succeeding in turning out properly educated students!
Ukraine continues to gain positions against the Russian invasion efforts but at a horrible cost in lives and property. This sounds good on the surface but just as a dog hung in a fence will bite, so will a military leader who finds himself on the losing side of a war go to extremes to turn the tide in his direction. That includes pushing more soldiers (pawns) into the line of fire to resorting to more damaging weapons (atomic bombs for example) or scorched earth destruction of civilians, homes and facilities necessary for their existence.
With it flooding in many parts of the country it is a bit hard to look at our rainfall totals for the past month and find as much as 13 inches less than the same period last year. The folks at ChocPea just released the results of their rainfall totals from the South Alabama rain gauges and right around Elba the variations in the totals are maybe an additional inch! That means that the annual rainfall is also much less than last year. We are not at desert levels of rainfall, but farmers are reporting a growing need for rain, as are those homeowners with extensive, and pampered flower beds.
The calendar is into October and that means the clock is ticking until voters march to the polls to finalize the election process for 2022 (well 2023 is when most newly elected officials will be taking office). Alabama is a Republican state right now but that can change in a single election cycle. Many of us recall when being a Republican in this part of the United States, and surely in Alabama, that most Republican voters were “closet” voters, not wanting the stigma of ‘being a Republican’ around their neck as they passed down the streets and highways. They often revealed their political leanings only to their very best friends . . . . . only to suffer embarrassment when this friend squealed!
There will be a couple of constitutional amendments on the ballot in November. We encourage our readers to study up on them and be prepared to vote for or against them, as they feel what is best for all Alabamians.
The hurricane hit Florida with a vengeance last week. Those folks will be years completely recovering from the wind, rain and waves that raged across the state, destroying property and taking lives on both the East and West coasts and all in between. Florida officials are not ready to give a final number of deaths, as they are still digging through heaps of mangled wreckage. That effort is slowed by the extensive damage also blocking access to many areas.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
