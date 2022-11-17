The list of failing Alabama schools was released recently and some were no surprise. In Montgomery, Lanier High School (once a top-notch Alabama school) has been on the list for at least the past five years. In our very young adult years, we regularly ate lunch at a restaurant on Lawrence Street across from Montgomery’s Bellingrath Middle School and watched out the window at those happy, screaming youngsters. It also had a great reputation but has been on the failure list for nine years. Knowing both these schools are listed as “failures” makes us cry “OH, NO!” - not these two! No Coffee County, nor adjoining counties, have schools in this failing group.
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and the Better Business Bureau warns citizens to be on the lookout for scammers!! Our simple brain doesn’t know how many are scammers, but our mail box and social media are wrapped up daily with screaming headlines of ‘Free”, “cheap”, “better”, exc., health insurance deals. We know what our insurance does and does not do, so there are no surprises . . . . and that is good.
The Alabama Democratic Party is experiencing an internal squabble that has gone public. The Party Chairman Randy Kelley and vice-chair Tabitha Isner are apparently in a power struggle. A memo sent to members of the Party’s Executive Committee and county chairs by Kelley alleges that Isner is trying to undermine the party and his authority. The Democratic Party is in bad trouble in Alabama, but it will not be cured as long as the leaders are going head-to-head in a power struggle.
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner! Editorial writers are cautioning about the higher price of turkeys and have all sorts of suggestions of “what to do”. While turkey is the traditional meat featured in Thanksgiving pictures and gillions are sold this time of the year, it is far from the only meat that is a tradition in every household. We simply suggest that if the turkeys are too costly for your budget, eat chicken or ham . . . and do not apologize to anyone.
Democrat Katie Hobbs, defeated former TV newscaster Kari Lake, to become Arizona’s next governor. Lake is an avid Trump supporter and continued to loudly claim the last presidential election was “stolen”. As of Tuesday morning, she has not indicated if she will make the same claim about her very close race for governor. News reports are that she had previously declined to say what she would do if the race turned out exactly as it did.
