The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise all across the United States (and around the world) on a daily basis, as does the number of deaths directly related to the virus. The daily number of new virus cases is extremely hard to fathom, and unfortunately so is the number of COVID deaths. A Texas town (El Paso) has actually had to enlist the aid of the National Guard last week to handle the overwhelming volume of COVID deaths.
The above situation makes for even more reason for each of our readers to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day that they are still alive and able read the newspaper. The widespread cases of the virus has most, if not all, of us keenly aware of a friend, a relative, or neighbor who has died from the hated virus. We all know of individuals who have tested positive but survived the bug attack. Unfortunately, medical experts warn that many of these survivors will face lingering, and painful side effects of the virus in their body.
The news that a shot is “coming soon” to combat the bug causing this pandemic is exciting, but it will be months before the shot(s) are available to all Americans. Therein lies an issue that someone will have to bite the bullet and make a decision . . . who gets the shots first, next, etc. Another way (but oh so crude) of describing the issue is, ‘Who else among us is going to die awaiting the life saving shots?”
We were at a large medical facility last Friday and a staff member commented her amazement at people who still believe it is all a hoax. She said her stock retort to them is they should see a few of the cases she witnesses daily at the hospital. There are stories floating around of people deathly sick in the hospital who refuse to admit their problem is COVID-19. They reportedly loudly demand that someone find out what is wrong with them and ‘fix it”.
Judging by the massive coverage in newspapers, TV, radio and on social media, the United States is still fixated with the November presidential election issues. We could (and would) have a nervous breakdown simply by dwelling on all the ‘what ifs’ that are presented by some enterprising (or bored) journalists who frankly have no more insight into the ultimate outcomes of any of the issues than us private citizens in any part of America. As it is, we read and listen to more than we should of those articles, but then move on to the read human interest stories of the hero who saved a life, the lovers that overcame the virus to get married or the person going the extra mile to help someone going through almost impossible hard times.
On a lighter side, our lack of ability to fold fitted sheets has finally become something that can no longer be ignored. This past weekend we opened a drawer to get a set of clean sheets, all nicely folded away in a drawer. Looking at them after extracting them from their place in storage, one would only describe our earlier efforts to fold those fitted sheets as an exercise in ‘wadding up’! Years ago an internet headline on some website was promoting the correct way to fold a fitted sheet . . . at the time we were not interested, thinking ‘anyone can fold a sheet.” Now it clearly would be a good thing to know.
