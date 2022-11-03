As of last Friday, over 100 lawsuits have been filed against the November elections . . .which haven’t even been held!!
The Powerball lottery winning pot was at $1 billion as of Monday morning. P. S. No winner Monday night – the pot got bigger for the Wednesday night drawing (but the odds are still awfully high). There are people in 45 states buying and selling those tickets, but not in Alabama. We have no idea if there will be (was) a winner Wednesday night or not . . . there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance that any particular ticket will be the winner. A person has far better odds of being elected president of the United States!! That suggests the best way to double your money is to fold it and put it back in your pocket rather than driving across the Florida (or Georgia) state line and giving it away. However, we can’t help but wonder how it would feel to win that pot of money. Our conclusions are that it would be miserable! Kin folks and friends would come out of the woodwork wanting a ‘loan’ or maybe a plain old “handout”. Also, the number of worthy charities requesting donations would far exceed the number we thought existed. While many of the requests would probably be legit, hundreds of others would seem unworthy and failure to give them money would create bitter enemies. Therefore, our life will be much simpler by letting someone else dream about that ‘one in a 292.2 million’ chance of having more money than any one person could ever need by folding our two one-dollar-bills per ticket and carefully replacing them in our pocket.
Auburn University has announced they are seeking a different football head coach. Coach Bryan Harsin still had several years left on his contract and the school will be paying him something more than $15 million – for not working at Auburn! Now, forget the Powerball lottery, sign me to one of those Auburn coaching contracts and you can fire me the next week! No hard feelings.
As expected by the Washington experts, former president Donald Trump has again appealed a court decision to the U. S. Supreme Court. This one has to do with his personal income tax records. It is true that all Americans have the legal right to appeal a court decision, any court decision, right on up to the Supreme Court. However, if the entire population of America started appealing everything they disagreed with right on up to the Supreme court, the country would need twenty Supreme Courts! When the U. S. court system was set up it was assumed that only a select few cases, those with constitutional questions, would be appealed to the one U. S. Supreme Court. Trump’s cases are just a small part of the trend to appeal, appeal, appeal. P.S. On Monday he gained another, of many, delays in the income tax returns matter.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
