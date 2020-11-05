It is nice to have a computer that can instantly give a definition of strange words. Early one morning last week we were reading a routine morning update on the small screen and came across “nihilism”, clicked on Google and instantly had a definition. It can mean a negative attitude, or just giving up on believing on anything, etc. Going back to our morning political briefing we realized that word fit perfectly into the article.
We have written something about COVID-19 in virtually every edition of The Elba Clipper since it became an out-of-control infection in America. Then last week the ‘bug’ came home when Editor Linda, caretaker for two COVID victims, realized she had a fever that turned out to be the dreaded virus. Thankfully for her AND The Elba Clipper, her case is relatively mild, and she is still newspapering from home. We just moved her office computer to her house and kept her working - we think! It was actually just a ‘plug and play’ as she already had wi-fi capability at home. If all works out as she planned it from the beginning, Linda will be infection free and back in the office next week.
Our ever-churning brain decided it would be smart for us to vote early Tuesday morning. That is until we got within sight of the church parking lot and it was full at 7:30 a.m.! That doesn’t just mean more than the usual number of people there to vote, it means a large parking lot full of cars plus the line of waiting voters curled out the door and into the parking lot. At this writing, we have not voted, but will try again right after lunch . . . . . and again, and again. Our first voting was the first John F Kennedy election and this faithful voter has not missed a single election in the past 60 years and doesn’t intend to miss this one either. We commented to a couple of ladies earlier today that we know our single vote will not matter in any political race on this ballot, but it matters to us. Hope you feel just as strongly.
Tuesday morning a city dump truck was emptying a couple of loads of dirt across from the newspaper office. It is good for our brain to know this new looking truck was on the job before the new mayor took office. Otherwise he would have gotten credit for spending taxpayer money before he even got this office chair warm! Mayor Maddox, you are batting a thousand . . . . so far.
There is entirely too much political talk in this column today, but it is the same on the tube, internet, social media, etc. We are tired of it, yet this political stuff is pushing everything into the background of our brain. The national election stuff has gotten so heated, that many people are expecting civil disturbances, regardless of which party wins. Hopefully that will not happen. Regardless of our – or your – opinion of the voting outcome, that is the way it will be for the next four years so please join us in accepting it. It is best to just avoid any gathering that has even a slight chance of becoming violent.
Be Safe - Wear your masks, wash your hands, practice social distancing and just use common sense (even though common sense is not always so common)!
