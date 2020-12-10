Pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood last week called for Georgia Republicans to boycott the January Senate runoff election! This woman was, for a while, on the Trump legal team challenging the election results in several states and then the campaign folks said she wasn’t on the team any more. However, she is still loudly quarreling about the election results, issuing all sorts of complaints and threats, etc., even at times embarrassing the Trump insiders. Yet her call for boycotting the upcoming runoff vote is probably a comment she would (or should) wish had not been uttered. Why? Because if Republicans don’t turn out in mass for this vote, they will be conceding the election to the Democrats! That is something thinking Republicans do-not-want, as it will give the Democrats control of the U. S. Senate. They already control the House of Representatives. Adding the Senate to that would mean they are in control - period.
Pearl Harbor . . . . Monday, December 7th was the anniversary of the 1941 Japanese attack that officially claimed the lives of 2403 American citizens and was the opening shot of WWII, leading President Roosevelt to call it “A day that will live in infinity” and Congress to declare war on Japan. Even though that was almost 80 years ago, we regret that the event, and the related deaths, are rarely acknowledged by present day Americans. If you ask around most any community, you will more than likely find someone who lost a relative that Sunday morning. For sure you can in Elba, AL.
Alabama is not the most abused state for identify theft, but also is not the least likely victim of this variety of con artist. We were afraid to read the whole list but saw the top ten group and the bottom ten group and Alabama was not in either. Our friends and neighbors in both Florida (#1) and Georgia (#8) made the ‘Most Vulnerable States” list that was published by the website WalletHub.
The government orders dealing with renters not being evicted for not paying their house rent is about to expire. Those orders have wrecked the lives of many property owners with mortgages to pay and no rent income. Now it is about to wreck those renters who were not forced out of their house or apartment for nonpayment of rent. A Wall Street economist, Mark Zandi is quoted as estimating that instantly $70 Billion (that is with a capital B) of back rent and utilities will become due. Due, yes but payable?? These folks could not pay one month’s rent or utilities and suddenly they owe $70 billion!!! Washington made most of those rules and we think Washington now has a moral obligation to solve the dilemma by helping those renters facing eviction and the unpaid landlords who are facing foreclosures.
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin, and Mobile, AL native to be secretary of defense. Of course he will have to be confirmed by the U. S. Senate but his career record seems squeaky clean. Austin is a West Point graduate, holds a Masters in education from Auburn University and is a member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.
Be Safe, Wear your Face Mask, Social Distance and WASH your Hands – again, again and again.
