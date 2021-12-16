Even at our age it is not uncommon to still stumble over the meaning of words. Last weekend we were reading an opinion piece by a British editor and stumbled over the word “Defenestration.” We guessed the meaning due to the subject and the follow up sentence but decided to find out for sure. It is definitely not a new word however it was new to us. From Wikipedia we got, “Defenestration is the act of throwing someone or something out of a window. The term was coined around the time of an incident in Prague Castle in the year 1618, which became the spark that started the Thirty Years’ War. That was all confirmed by Webster’s. In the article we were reading it meant an editor of another British publication was promptly fired following a hot news flash claiming some sort of wrongdoings. Rather than trying to impress readers with his dictionary brain, we wish he had considered us average Joes and said “fired”.
Zoom has been involved in a lawsuit claiming they didn’t protect privacy as their website claimed. They continue to deny the charges but have agreed to a settlement with Zoom subscribers. After jumping through a bunch of hoops you “might” get either $25 or $15. However, the lawyers who filed the suit are eligible can get up to $21,250,000 in fees! That is millions and the folks who were potentially harmed will get $15 or $25 each! We don’t know how many lawyers will dip into that sizable pot but Zoom users in Elba who may have had their information compromised are on the wrong side of that equation!
Part of the “Build Back Better” plan being debated in Washington would stop the Pell Grant program for college students attending private-sector career colleges. Of course their leaders and their lobbying crowd are up in arms. Their numbers indicate it would impact over 26,000 Alabama students to the tune of over $14 million. That sounds bad on the surface but remember it was just a short time ago that the headlines were full of examples of those ‘colleges’ being rip offs with students getting little or no educational benefits from the school . . . . even the small percentage who actually completed the course study. Thus, we have no problem with that decision and hope they will double down a goal of steadily improving the ‘tried and true’ already successful educational institutions all across America.
The annual Elba Christmas parade was postponed a week due to the rain last week, but it didn’t appear to have dampened the parade once it was cranked off this Monday night. The participants all seemed to be enjoying themselves, even the little ones riding the floats. The number of floats in the parade seemed to be much greater than any, at least in any recent year. Spectators were also in abundance. If any doubt, just walk the parade route and observe the empty candy wrappers all along the route! We Americans leave our tracks wherever we go.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.