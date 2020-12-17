We have had only one e-mail pointing out our error in the Roosevelt quote following the 1941 WWII Pearl Harbor attack in last week’s Brainstorms. The mistake jumped out like a sore thumb AFTER the paper was printed, but alas that is too late. As we noted to our alert writer, we can’t be sure we typed that word or if the computer spell-check tried to correct some typo we did make but . . . . regardless it was our mistake to eat. The correct wording is “A day that will live in infamy”. The president’s speech writers originally wrote in their first draft of that prepared speech “world history” but the ‘man’ marked that out and penciled in “infamy” before delivering the speech to Congress. Frankly that made a much better line to quote all these years later. We tried to mess it up by substituting “infinity” . . . rats!
One of the latest con games going around is a contact from “Social Security” offering you a COVID-19 shot but you first have to give them a bunch of personal information, SS number, bank account number, Medicare or Medicaid card information. Folks please don’t get conned in this deal. Social Security Administration is not going to be calling you about the virus shots! And anytime they contact you about anything, they already have your SS number, date of birth, etc.
Auburn has fired football Coach Gus Malzahn. Here we are right in the middle of a world pandemic, long unemployment lines, extra federal benefits up in the air, etc. and BAM!, another firing with no two-week notice and with only a $21 million check to ‘carry him over’! Now we doubt that many Auburn fans are crying over this firing. For several years there have been rumblings from War Eagle fans who wanted a coaching change. Well now they have it.
Over 50 lawsuits have been filed, and dismissed, in courts around the nation challenging various things relating to the recent national elections. Most of us never win all our choices during any election. Personally, we are excited with a 50% plus success rate in our voting on Election Day. Also, any of us who is being honest will admit that it is on not unheard of for us voters to later regret some of those votes that we did cast. All that above is groundwork for our urgent plea that Americans all accept that the election is over, Joe Biden will be the new president, etc. Also remember that regardless of how much any of us worry about the long-time impact of the election of any one person (or party), Americans, and our way of life, have always survived ‘to fight another day.’
Oh, we WILL take the shot(s) when offered to us regular folks. While needles are not on our ‘love list’, it is that or chance searching for an empty hospital bed or . . . . . . worse. We opt for the shots. Hope you make the same choice in what could be a life altering decision. A nephew in Atlanta now has two of his children down with this ‘bug’ – a college son and younger daughter. That is getting closer to home, however, at this point they are in lockdown at home trying to wear out the bug attack and we wish them the best of luck.
