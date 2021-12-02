“Why is Alabama’s AG involved in a cakebaker’s lawsuit in Colorado?” That was the headlines on an article we saw on <al.com> recently. It struck a chord because we have been trying to figure out why Attorney General Steve Marshall gets involved in so many out-of-state court cases. If it was a private individual, we should not even ponder such action, but the AG is doing it in his official position which means Alabama taxpayers are footing the bills. It might only be the time of an assistant AG researching the case, the typist keying up the volume of documents or the postage to transmit them, but it is still taxpayer money. Also there might be some issues in Alabama that warrant his (and his staff’s) attention! If not . . . send someone home!
Just when Americans were beginning to relax and accept that the worse was over with COVID, a new variant crops up in Southern Africa. First it was just plain COVID, then there was the Alpha variant, followed by Delta. Now we must worry about the spread of Omicron. The alarming thing is it is already spreading to other countries, even though just identified last week in South Africa. Right now, it is not even known if the vaccine shots many of us have taken will be a deterrent. Our reaction is to first – pray for all humanity; next double down on the safeguards we all learned about in the past year or so.
Tuesday morning we read that South Africa medical officials indicate this new version of COVID just might not be making folks as sick as the previous variants. That is not ‘excellent” news, but it is better than being a report of increased deaths.
Pig-In-A-Blanket rolls are being discontinued by Marzetti who now owns the Sister Schubert brand. This has raised a minor uproar from fans of the roll with a sausage already in it. Also on a personal note the complaints give us some moral support when family members continue to harass yours truly for accidently buying those for a family Thanksgiving gathering being hosted at our home years ago. The family banner happened again last Thursday during our Thanksgiving meal but this time we could quickly point out the news reports of upset Pig-In-A-Blanket fans. HA!
Elba citizens can smile when seeing some of the streets finally getting the resurfacing work they badly needed following the ongoing upgrades to both the water and sewer systems. As much of the work has progressed to the point of restoring the streets, the paving contractor moved back in this week. An added tidbit is the City of Elba added in a bit of additional resurfacing around the downtown square. To get an idea of the cost of this type work, the resurfacing on three sides of the square cost a few nickels less than $50,000! It was only that ‘cheap’ because the paving company’s machinery was already in town!!!!
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
