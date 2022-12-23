It is Christmas time, that time honored season when all the children expect to get gifts on that special morning. Now those gifts are not always what the child wants, but more what some loved one thought they SHOULD want. What brings us to the ‘should’ is a personal incident in our young teenage life. First it should be acknowledged that our demeanor was somewhat short of always being the nice guy, even at that young age. This particular Christmas morning was one of those awful days. My wealth of good gifts included a blue terry cloth bathrobe, and I was indigent and expressed it vocally. Mother just sat there and didn’t say a word. Fast forward some 70 years and that robe is hanging on a hook on the bathroom door after following me through my school years, storage during two separate military tours, early bachelorhood, newly married, 57 years of marriage and everything in between up until today. Several years ago, the females in my family suggested we trash this old robe and get a new one. That was faced with me being indignant. By this time the belt loops were torn, the belt had long disappeared, and a hole had developed right where it hung on the various nails or hooks during all those years. It is used most winter days, especially on the coldest ones – like this week. Replacing this robe crossed our mind one morning recently while holding it up and ‘admiring’ that ever-enlarging tear at the top, but right now doubt that will happen. Now the bad side of this story is . . . . I never even thought about apologizing to my sweet and thoughtful mother for my rude outburst that Christmas morning and now it is several years too late. That still bothers me but alas, there is no way to remedy the situation. The moral of this is to urge you to not be that rude jerk and if you are already past that point give a heartfelt apology before it is too late! Then you will not share my utter embarrassment, at least not over that issue.
The excitement over the release of the Donald Trump ‘stuff’ with recommendations for the legal folks to follow up comes as no surprise to most of us. We also expect a lot more news reports, hearings, lawyer fillings etc., that will become fewer and further between until they just fad away. It seems that in politics, when the wheel stops squeaking, the driver stops tending to it. With the American public being well known for tiring of discussing the negatives of yesterday’s daily life and move on to some new matter to gash our teeth over, the folks in power will let those older issues fade away.
Select Postal facilities in the Alabama-Mississippi District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. The optimum word is “select”. Customers may click this link 2022 USPS Post Office Holiday Closings & Hours | USPS for the USPS holiday service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available services and holiday hours. Don’t bother to check on the local post office schedule changes, it is not one of the ones selected to add additional open hours. We hope that is because the local folks are more than capable of handling the additional shipping without the extra office hours.
Merry Christmas – be safe and enjoy your family, friends and the holiday season!
