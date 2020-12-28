The folks at the Elba post office were busy this week wishing everyone a Merry Christmas as they handed out packages left and right!
Medical experts at UAB on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 stress that Alabama residents “are not out of the woods yet, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.” They are still strongly recommending that residents continue mask-wearing, hand washing, social distancing and a ‘stay home if you are sick’ policy – and of course take the vaccine shot when it becomes available.
Both President-elect Joe Biden and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey . . . Oh and also Vice President Mike Pence went before the TV cameras this week to take their first of two COVID-19 shots. Other prominent people, both politicians and medical experts have also stepped up to the plate and showed their confidence in the new virus protection by taking this shot. We will do the same, except it will not be worthy of a TV production.
A couple of months ago we received an unexpected small package from California. It turned out that former Dorsey Trailer dealer Roger Simon was clearing out his bookcase (per his wife’s ‘suggestion’) and correctly decided we would enjoy a whole book of famous quotes by military leaders from throughout history. There are some great quotes in that book. We don’t know how someone collected that many tidbits of history from hundreds of years of military leaders talking and/or writing. Now if any of our other friends are thinking about retiring, note that Roger retired, probably with ideas of doing whatever he wanted to, whenever the whim struck him – but his wife put him to work around the house with “honey-do” jobs. We wish him peace and quiet in the rest of his retirement.
Recently a grocery store incident brought home a reality. When checking out with our three or four items, there was a bottle of Tabasco and a bottle of Tums. The young man at the cash register – with a twinkle in his eye said, “Sir, those two items don’t go together.” Our quick answer was that our love for the Tabasco made the Tums a necessity. Thinking about it later we pondered that need. As a young man our stomach could take anything (or any amount), and it would not impact our day nor our night’s sleep. Maybe that caused the lining of our stomach to ‘rust out’, thus requiring the Tums more often than it is wise to admit.
