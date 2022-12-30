Car warranty scams. The FCC is cracking down on at least one firm that made over five BILLION robocalls in a three-month period in 2021 alone to unsuspecting phone users offering “car warranties”. Frankly we think at least half of those calls came to our personal and/or office phones. A part of the efforts to control this scam is a proposed $300 million fine for the two men accused of operating the phone scam operation in the U. S. The news release described the calls as “to sell vehicle service contracts deceptively marketed as car warranties”. Oh, they were creative enough that they knew the make and model of the car they wanted to issue a warranty on!
It is scary when a person’s children hold a family conference and start plotting on buying daddy a ‘blue terry cloth bathrobe” to replace the one he was writing about a week ago. Well, last weekend they confessed to having the discussion but added that they thought better of actually making the purchase. They probably knew daddy enough to predict the new one would stay in the gift box ‘saving it’ while the 70-year-old robe would continue in use.
Cats are rather independent animals is an understatement. They can be in your lap (if they want to) or wiggling until you turn them loose. The really aggravating thing is when they sit at the door and then angle up in your feet as you try to enter or exit the house. We own no cats, but our neighborhood has a bunch and they come visiting regularly. Occasionally we put out some meat scraps, but always a distance away from the back door. It does no good, they still know it will happen again soon and run up when we come out of the house in the mornings or at noon. One year we had a bag of old pecans and started scattering a few each day around the base of an oak tree – just for the squirrels. It was amusing to watch the wandering cats sit patiently at the base of the tree waiting on a hungry squirrel to come scrambling down from above. It rarely worked, as the squirrels also saw the cats and just waited until they wandered off. However, the next day the cats would always be back and patiently looking up the tree trunk. Those who own cats really enjoy them, but it amazes us that they never get their feet tangled with the cat and go tumbling.
All three of our children like and own dogs. The Lee County bunch takes the cake right now. They have three (3) rescue dogs (from the dog pound) and an additional one who has apparently adopted them. His original owner lives a couple of miles up the road and after multiple trips to retrieve him, apparently gave up and decided the dog liked the food at his new home better! He now has an official (warm) bed beside the other outside dog (two are inside dogs).
We hope all our readers can truthfully say the year 2022 was one of their best years and they climaxed it with a good Christmas holiday.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
