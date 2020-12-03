Many cartoons carry a message, while others poke fun at people. This cartoon we saw last week was definitely poking fun at a bunch of folks: Man and woman looking at SUV with back hatch up and toilet paper tumbling out. Woman’s only comment was, ‘The feds gave you $1,000 and you spent it all on toilet paper?”
We understand, and support, the U S Constitution, separation of church and state, etc., but the recent Supreme Court decision against New York State’s virus-imposed rules that include limiting large church (and many other group) gatherings presents us with a problem. There needs to be some way to make exception to any law (or constitution limitations) if it is necessary to protect those of us who refuse to take common sense actions to protect themselves . . . . . even our beloved churches of any denomination or belief. The 1978 Jonestown, Guyana massacre/suicide of 909 humans is an extreme example of someone needing to have the legal authority, and backbone, to step in and prevent those deaths. It would be interesting to know how, if based on the court’s statement, “the state's limits on religious gatherings violated "the minimum requirement of neutrality" to religion under the First Amendment” would have been different if the rule had not excluded, whiskey stores, camp grounds, acupuncture facilities, movie theatres, etc. Then if one reads the opinions of the four dissenting court justices, the decision becomes more confusing.
The likelihood of several different shots being available to prevent COVID-19 is exciting, and hopefully more than one of them will fulfill the desperate needs of the world. It appears that a couple of companies will have out limited doses of their version of prevention within the next few weeks. We expect other companies to complete their trials rapidly early in the new year. None of these announced so far are 100% cure-alls, and experts don’t expect the later offerings to hit the 100% mark either. However, by cutting the percentage of potential worldwide victims to a very small percentage virtually eliminates the transmission method of COVID, thus making all of us safe(r) . . . . that is if folks will take the shots and not spread trumped up horror stories of non-existing side effects.
Medical experts predict of every 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on a given day that will lead to 1.7 deaths within the next three weeks. The 2,762 average daily death rate is more than one a minute, every single day of the week. They add that the daily deaths may reach 3,000 by Christmas time. Those are hard numbers to look at, but it should give us a motive to listen to these experts when they give advice on how to prevent the spread of the killer (like wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands OFTEN, etc). This means avoiding large gatherings . . . . including church. Take precautions today and we will all be here to enjoy our cherished weekly church services for years to come. Don’t take precautions and – well then some of us will not be around to share these heart-warming events, hear the music from a dedicated choir nor the important religious message of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.