Reliability of polls? It is no secret this column is not a cheering fan of holding up opinion polls as the gospel. Our reaction is mostly amusement. Case in point is result of two polls dealing with Thanksgiving meals. We noted excerpts from one just before Thanksgiving this year. The first one listed the most hated food those replying didn’t want on the holiday table. We quote, “The leading items on this list are cranberry sauce, turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing, corn, pumpkin pie and even ham and mashed potatoes.” A week later another poll by another group (using different wording) indicated the vast majority of responders were looking forward to eating those very ‘most hated’ traditional foods! This confirms what many experts have long contended, “Before you believe the results of any poll, find out exactly how the questions were asked.”
College football playoffs . . . . we are predicting a ‘rerun’ of the recent Alabama/Georgia game as the 4-team National Championship playoffs move forward. Our gut feeling is that Alabama and Georgia will each defeat their first-round opponent, Cincinnati and Michigan, respectfully, on New Year’s Eve, and then meet January 9th for what will probably be one of the most watched college games on record. Even though Cincinnati is undefeated, and Michigan ended the season on a winning streak we just can’t ignore the awesome talents (and coaching) on the Bama and Georgia teams.
We don’t have any desire to become the ‘go to’ site for sports updates but will add that the holiday lineup of football games will feature Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl with Houston while UAB goes to Shreveport to face BYU in the Independence Bowl. There will also be a bowl game in Montgomery on Christmas Day and one in Mobile on December 18th.
A sliver of welcome news is beginning to surface concerning the newest variant of COVID-19. First it was announced by the South African experts, soon followed by American and other medical experts. Their data indicates this latest very fast-spreading mutation is apparently not as deadly as the original COVID-19 nor the two on-going major worldwide variants. While they have not yet made this as an absolute statement, it appears to be more than just wishful thinking.
We cringe when a person charged with a violent crime - claims, or their attorney claims, - he or she is incompetent to stand trial. That often means a few short years in mental hospital loose confinement and ‘therapy’ followed by release and ‘official’ forgiveness. However, in the case last week where a mother purposely shot and killed her 6-year-old son with a deer rifle because she wanted him to go to heaven has to fall into the incompetent group. It is impossible to think a sane person would purposely kill an innocent child, particularly their own child.
We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge ‘December 7, 1941’ as the “a date which will live in Infamy”, an often quoted President Roosevelt saying he made when addressing Congress on the following day. It was the sudden beginning of WWII, which cost the lives of millions around the world and forever changed our way of life in America.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
