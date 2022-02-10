It was announced last week that the U.S. national debt has topped $30 trillion as government borrowing surged amid the ongoing pandemic. With interest rates projected to increase real soon, there are predictions that the U. S. national debt will grow even faster! The increased national debt is actually ‘hidden taxes’ (if you will think about it) because it adds to inflation, lessening of the value of the U. S. dollar, etc. It is a tax that hits everyone, but like so many things it impacts the poor the most.
A book we just read can’t be described as enjoyable, but it was an eye opener. The book “Dreams of Africa in Alabama” is a historic story about the last known slave ship coming to America (illegally). The slaves were slipped into the country in the Mobile area. It was the Clotilda. The burned remains of that ship were found recently near Mobile. It was reportedly burned to destroy any evidence that slaves had been imported on the vessel. This book was written prior to the discovery of the sunken charred hull of the ship right where it had unloaded it’s human cargo. Author S. A. Diof traced the individuals from their capture in Africa, through several years of slavery in South Alabama, freedom, their lifelong unfulfilled dreams of returning to their homeland, the trials of their lives and families, establishing African Town (or Africatown as it is now known) in Mobile County, to their graves, as they died throughout the years. Some died of diseases, others were murdered, while a number of them lived a full life. Printed by Oxford University Press, author Sylviane A. Diouf did the tedious research to present an authentic story of this segment of American history. Anyone wanting to check his facts is furnished with about 75 pages of references and over 30 bibliography pages!
See your bookie if you are one of the 31.5 million American citizens expected to be betting on the outcome of the upcoming pro football Super Bowl! Of course, our advice on how to sure-fire double your money is to neatly fold it and put it in your pocket!!
While most of us are still wringing our hands over COVID, another bugger-bear has reared its head in the Netherlands. A vicious variant of HIV has recently been identified by their medical folks. It reportedly is easier to contract, more vicious, and more likely to turn into AIDS much faster. Granted, you don’t catch AIDS walking down the street, but even then, someone you know and/or love is a potential victim.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
