A social media story about a years ago Valentine’s Day card triggered a memory from our past. Somewhere in some old box – or folder – we have one such card given (or sent) to our dad and judging from the handwriting it was during his elementary school days. The card is signed by a classmate and is just a plain Valentine’s Day card that children send to all their classmates and other friends. We don’t know why this card was saved from all those years ago, nor why mother kept it after dad’s death, but when we first discovered it, we paused, held it in our hand and let our imagination run wild. We pictured this eight, nine or ten-year old girl passing out cards in class, even assigned her a cotton dress with designs printed on the skirt. Hopefully this card will resurface one day.
The earthquake in Turkey and adjoining Syria have resulted in over 35,000 deaths as of Tuesday morning. Searchers continue to be elated when they dig out another survivor. Last week they found a whole family that had been trapped for over a week. Even as these miracles continue to crop up, unrest in Turkey grows. Many citizens are protesting the government’s failure to enforce building codes that could have possibly prevented some recently constructed building from collapsing and taking so many lives. They claim, with the president’s blessings, inspectors looked the other way and allowed money-saving shortcuts that compromised the strength of the buildings. This should be a lesson to governments, inspectors, etc., all over the world that lives matter more than anything else.
Social media is at it again! The unexplained appearance, and shooting down, of at least four balloons in the skies of the United States in recent weeks has gotten people’s imagination in high gear. Posting about it on social media has exploded like wildfire! Now we are having government officials trying to field questions, and deny the balloons are UFO’s. Adding to this fire is the lack of explanations of exactly what, or why, these objects are suddenly appearing in our skies. To say, “we just haven’t noticed them before,” doesn’t make sense, as NORAD and other agencies are constantly scanning the skies, 24-7. Having been inside the NORAD center in Colorado, we know there are banks of computer screens stacked everywhere, constantly recording different parts of the sky and putting out alerts when an unknown blip appears on a monitor.
Elba city officials have not announced any plans for re-establishing any recycling program. The only comments we have heard is that ceasing the recycling didn’t increase landfill fees “much”. What is not mentioned is the long-term negative impact on the environment . . . for our children, grandchildren and future generations.
