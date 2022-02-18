A feature on the History channel Sunday, February 20, will be about Abraham Lincoln. It is based on a book by Pulitzer Prize winner, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. We like her writing, have read the book this is based on and encourage all who might be interested in our former president to tune in Sunday.
University of Alabama trustees voted last week to rename Bibb Graves Hall for Autherine Lucy Foster, the university’s first black student. Graves was a progressive, pro-education governor in the 1920s and 30s, which is why his name is on several college buildings. However, he also was a leader in the Ku Klux Klan and guilt-filled Americans are striving to be politically correct under today’s standards by erasing anything or anyone in history who does not fit that mold. We are not proud of our history’s KKK past but feel history should at least acknowledge the good things done by the folks such as Bibb Graves. We did know a granddaughter of the former governor and she proudly displayed a huge portrait of him in her small ‘downsized’ living quarters. Frankly we are glad she is not still here to see his name taken off that university building. Don’t know what happened in the decision-making process but we thought that having both names on the facility would have been a fair compromise.
Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman purchased television advertisements last weekend announcing a second run for Congress. He is again facing Barry Moore who defeated him for the office two years ago. At the beginning of the last campaign, we predicted Coleman would win, but the tide turned as election day approached. This time around Moore has the advantage of being the incumbent and that is strong in Alabama. Additionally, there is an unanswered question about Coleman’s qualifying date. He used the extended date that was set because of a court challenge to the latest redistricting map. When that case was overturned on a technicality, nothing was said about the extended qualifying date. We are sure that issue is before a court somewhere so voters must wait and see if Coleman is a qualified candidate or if Moore wins another term by default, since there are no other challengers signed up.
There was an article published recently with the names of the most guarded places in the world. Ft Knox, White House, and the queen’s palace in London. Also Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado, the nerve center of homeland security is on that list of about a dozen sites around the world. What downplays the ‘high security” idea for that particular place is that we personally toured the facility years ago as guests of NORAD! Of course, we didn’t know what all those video screens were telling the troops monitoring them, but it had something to do with watching the airspace – probably all over the world. The facility is buried under 2,000 feet of granite in Cheyenne Mountain, and this nuclear bomb-proof bunker is supposedly as secure as it gets. The monster 25-ton doors that close off the facility are mind boggling! After coming home we were asked, “how did you get that invite?” Well, we picked up the phone and said ‘hello’ and quickly agreed to take that General’s invitation. Several days later we met an Air Force plane at Maxwell Field and it was off to three eye-opening days at Colorado Springs and in the mountain with NORAD.
