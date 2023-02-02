Former South Carolina governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been the subject of attacks and criticism from some of their fellow Republicans and their staff over the past few weeks. It appears the attackers want the two out of contention for the Republican nomination for President in 2024, leaving former president Donald Trump as the only viable candidate. That is not the way our system of government was established. Each of us have a right to offer for public office (even though many of US are not at all qualified to lead anything!).
Personally, we are not impressed with most of the people who have been mentioned as potential candidates for president in 2024. Part of that is social media has done such a good job of informing us that none of them is ‘holier than thou’, or maybe just that they are human with human flaws and not the super heroes we once classified our national leaders.
Guinea worm . . . went from 3-5 million a year in 1986, to 13 last year in Africa. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead a project that has almost eradicated the disease in Africa. (Carter Center Guinea Worm Eradication Program). This is the type things we think our past presidents should be doing with their time and influence!!
The abuse and killing of a black motorist, Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee is shocking to say the least. Apparently, he had done nothing wrong and was killed by a group of five Memphis police officers, themselves also black. Firing the guilty officers was the right thing to do, but alas it will not help Nichols. We have seen some headlines that called the events ‘racial’. That confuses us as our understanding of racial is something involving more than one race of human beings, which this apparently was not. Regardless of that element, we shudder to think that victim could have been any one of us! It was gratifying to read the release from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association that condemned the action of the five (now former) law enforcement officers and stressed that Alabama Sheriffs strive to hire only qualified officers and weed out those already employed who don’t demonstrate the goals of the department.
The United States is again at the official debt limit and can’t float any bonds. . . . which in Elba terms means they can’t borrow any more money. However, once the politicians in Washington all get to speak with bluster before the national press, they will vote to increase that limit. Of course the national debt is already over 30 TRILLION, so what is the big deal about another billion or so here and there?
It is interesting to ponder what the actions of the government officials would be if their pay were to be frozen until they did something about the debt limit! It falls in the category of declaring war . . . the officials do the declaring and the rest of us do the waring. Here they threaten to not make Social Security payments, pay the military, etc., but their checks are deposited into their accounts right on schedule – without hesitation!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.