The Pea River Bridge on Davis Street is a deplorable mess. Engineers have long explained the bridge was going ‘downhill’ due to the heavy usage. Well, the heavy usage has basically been shifted to the 4-lane bypass, while the street, and the bridge, have been resurfaced. Now the fresh layer of asphalt on the bridge is coming up in chunks, causing holes that will soon be destroying tires, shock absorbers, and our nerves! City officials have said they will not accept the planned transfer of the bridge from the State of Alabama to City of Elba ownership until the promised ‘A-1’ condition has been fulfilled. We surely hope that the necessary repairs happen soon, regardless of any transfers of ownership, while our vehicles still have tires and working shock absorbers.
While City of Elba stuff is on our mind, this is one of those times we are grateful NOT to be a city official. The city government is strongly considering making traffic around the courthouse square ‘one way’. Judging from the comments directed to our ears, there are lots of folks who really don’t like that change. Now it may be a good idea but no one has yet clued us in on that reasoning. The number of those opposed to the change is not a small number and more and more of them are speaking out. City officials please listen BEFORE any voting!!
We are still opposed to the Alabama legislature dropping the requirement of a formal license before citizens can carry a loaded pistol, concealed or otherwise. Already America is seeing all too many people banishing - and shooting - guns that they clearly should not be allowed to carry. Now to make that legal for EVERYONE to carry their weapons anywhere is inviting even more shoot outs on the streets, at ball games, at other public gatherings, the grocery store, etc. A headline this week quoted the Birmingham police chief as being alarmed by the rash of shooting incidents in that fair city. Well, he ain’t seen nothing yet . . . . wait until all of us can walk around with such a weapon in our pockets! Civil unrest is well documented in the U.S. and this makes such a radical change in regulations even more dangerous.
Ukraine is the hot spot for potential war, if the daily news reports are to be believed. If their Russian neighbors are not bluffing and do launch an attack against the country, it will surely trigger an all-out war with the U. S., England and several other nations involved. What we didn’t know until recently is that agreements were signed years ago where Ukraine would give up the atomic weapons left in their country when it split from the old USSR and in exchange was promised IN WRITING that they would be defended by the U. S. and several other countries. Maybe Russia’s Putin doesn’t think that will happen . . . . and he may be right but . . .!
Our position on getting the COVID vaccine is very clear. That made this message from a sister more disturbing. She is a COVID surviver and listens to any news related to the virus. Well this week she passed on a report of an elderly man who had just taken the booster shot at their local drug store. As he started driving home he noticed he had blurred vision. After getting home he called the drug store for advice. . . . should he call his doctor or go to the hospital? We were thinking “OH NO!” Well the lady at the drug store urged him not to call his doctor nor go to the hospital. Our alarm bells went off again. She did advise him to come back to the drug store and pick up his eye glasses. Gee, what a churned stomach we had for a minute or so. We owe her one on that exchange.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
