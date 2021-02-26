As many of our readers already know we lost our life partner of 57 years last week when wife Heddy died after an extended battle with that life destroying thing called Alzheimer’s. My heart has been gladened by the many warm and loving comments from many of those who knew her.
It is a given that there is no cure and that death is the ultimate result of that relentless attack of the disease on the brain. However, when death is staring you in the face in those last days and hours of life, alarm bells ring and every other emotion in your body reacts. You are not ready to let them go but at the same time know you have no choice. Also, if you knew Heddy as we knew her, you would know without a doubt that she had no desire to remain on earth under the condition her mind and by extension, her body, was in. Many “what if” discussions we had together during our many years of marriage and her formal 20-year-old “Living Will” made it crystal clear that she believed there were things far worse than death.
I am sad over her illness and death but not bitter. Had she dropped dead several years ago I would have been filled with guilt. Guilt that I had not always shown my love and appreciation for her. With the Alzheimer’s dictating her needs, I am grateful to have been able to demonstrate that love, appreciation and loyalty to, and for her. While she probably didn’t fully understand what was happening, I did and am grateful for the opportunity to make her last years less traumatic. Yet that did not equal her years of loyal, dedicated contributions to our lives.
Her loyal devotion was jokingly displayed with her timing on having children. The first one’s pending arrival was announced to the new dad on Tuesday night after the paper layout was completed and she was born Wednesday afternoon after the paper was printed. The same game plan was followed with the middle child, arriving only after the paper went “to bed”. Only the youngest son altered the master plan, arriving with the aid of medical technology on Valentine’s Day right in the middle of the (then) all-important annual meeting of the Coffee County Democratic Committee and their launching of election activities.
She seemed to maintain that sensitivity to obligations by actually waiting to die until family members had returned home and just hours after the weekly paper was in the mail.
We had three significant understandings as our life moved on. Number One was that if I ever had the urge to hit her, we had been together one day too long – and that urge never came close to happening. Number Two was if one of us made a decision with/or about the children the other would not countermand that decision – and we each honored this. Number Three was that there could only be one ‘boss’ at the newspaper and we agreed that I was the newspaper guy – and that never changed or was challenged yet she kept me from making a fool of myself more than once.
Our marriage was a great one in our opinion and we grew much closer (or had more time to enjoy our closeness) as a couple after the children all entered adulthood. When the Alzheimer’s became obvious, we chose for her to stay at home if at all possible and that happened. At first nothing else was considered by either of us, later nothing else was acceptable for me but to be her full-time caregiver, remembering my granddaddy’s words “until death do us part” as he was performing the wedding. That included patience during those last weeks with the very slow process of placing small bits of food in her mouth at mealtimes and encouraging her to chew. Each of us took that wedding vow to mean what it said, and it matched our desires to a “T”. I continued working, and with some adjustments to schedules over the last few years, was able to have her travel with me virtually all of the time, right up to the end.
There was no issue with her giving up the freedom afforded with driving her car. One day she walked in, dropped her car keys on the desk and announced her driving days were over – and they were. She never drove her car again, nor indicated a desire to do so.
The memory of so many heartwarming emotions and married life events go on and on and will remain in our heart and mind until death or aging robs us of them.
To all of you who have been patient with us through this process, expressed your condolences, or shared your own memories of Heddy’s big smile and unwavering kindness, our children and I say thanks.
God Bless
