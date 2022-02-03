Roy Moore testified Monday that sexual abuse allegations against him four years ago are “purely political.” Conversely, the lady on the other side of this equation stands by her charges. At this writing their counter claims court cases are ongoing. Now, we have no idea the facts on this issue, nor do many, if any, of our readers. However, many folks credit the sexual assault claims were largely responsible for Moore not winning a seat in the U. S. Senate several years ago. Someone must decide on the merits of her lawsuit or his lawsuit claiming, ‘he isn’t guilty.’ That of course is now the group of twelve jurors hearing the testimony of family members and others who may or may not have any more of an idea of what is right than we do. We would be horrified if this woman who said she was assaulted as a young girl loses her case – unjustly. That would scare other females with the same story. However, Moore also needs to win if he has been, as he claims, unjustly charged, his political career destroyed, and his family torn and embarrassed over the charges. Yet those of us sitting on the sidelines will not know if the ultimate decision is correct or incorrect. That is a shame, but reality.
The Alabama legislature is considering a bill to allow state school funds to follow the student in private school or homeschooling. Our initial reaction was “Oh no!” Our gut feeling is this will greatly increase parents opting for homeschooling – just for the added money. There are no required standards for homeschooling and already we have personally seen cases where a teenager was ‘homeschooled’, parents both worked outside the home and child (per mother’s comments) often slept until at least noon and watched lots of TV before going out with friends at night. This child was not ready to compete in today’s world when she turned 18 and ‘graduated’. Multiply that by thousands more parents whose lone additional interest would be the extra monthly check. The uneducated child who can’t hold a decent job can always sign up for welfare and complain that the world is mistreating him or her. . . and later draw the same check for ‘homeschooling’.
It has been cold in Alabama for the last several weeks. Tuesday morning was no different. However, we left home without our trusty gloves but didn’t go back because it wasn’t THAT cold (?). Then we jumped into the van minutes after getting to the office, responding to a vehicle accident feeling sorry for ourselves because of cold hands. That was, until just across the street we saw a lady at the gas pumps, wearing shorts and flip-flops! Suddenly we realized our discomfort was nothing to think about and if she could do that without being uncomfortable, we shouldn’t complain one minute! Still . . . . we don’t advise shorts and flip flops in these early morning temperatures.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
