It will be interesting to watch the ultimate outcome of campaigns urging the resignations of some of the most outspoken congressional supporters of Donald Trump and/or the 60-plus lawsuits that failed to prove voter fraud in last Fall’s presidential election. Of course, we don’t expect lawmakers such as Alabama’s Mo Brooks, Texas’ Ted Cruz, Missouri’s Josh Hawley or the far right’s current headline grabber Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia (and at least a half dozen others) to resign from their elective office. The question for now is “How will they fare in their next time of facing the voters?”
Wall Street has been abuzz with talk that a group of individuals have racked up on massive profits as their small group of selected stocks exploded upward. One guy who has become some sort of god to many in this stock trading group had managed to accrue a stock portfolio of over $33 million as of last Thursday. Questions have arisen about them possibly breaking the law, but others point out these ‘little guys’ are only doing what the huge groups, called hedge funds and managing megabucks, have been doing for years. That is betting a particular stock will either go up or down in price and they will hopefully have gambled in the right direction. Clearly that has not happened to those butting heads with this loose knit group of ‘little guys’. Several of them have reported losing billions of dollars recently as they were on the opposite side from this upstart group.
Push back on President Biden’s inclusion of an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15.00/hour in the COVID-19 relief package is slowing action of the massive $1.9 trillion proposal. Some lawmakers are skittish over the $15 with so many people already out of work due to the pandemic, and others are actually advocating for a larger $20 minimum wage. The varying opinions have prompted suggestions that Biden split the proposals and handle the minimum wage increase as a stand alone proposal.
Medical experts are down playing the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are less than 10% effective in preventing a person from catching the bug. They note that with the shot, the reaction will be less than fatal. Of all the folks who were in the experimental trials NONE died from the virus. Some were sick and a few actually were hospitalized with less than extreme symptoms. Of 75,000 in one tests group none died and only a few were hospitalized for a few days. In another 75,000 comparison group who didn’t take the shot, 150 died and several hundred were hospitalized. So, we need to stop worrying about the less than perfect cure, just take the shot when you get the chance and expect to get a cold occasionally.
The vaccines for COVID-19 are grabbing the headlines and society is grateful. However, there is still little progress on developing drugs to cure those already sick. A few meds - resmdesivir, monoclonal antibodies and the steroid dexamethasone - have improved care a bit with doctors trying various treatments with some success. WE can only hope this will change in the near future.
Be Safe -wear your mask, social distance, take your shots and wash your hands - again!
