Why a new Alzheimer’s drug is having a slow debut in the U. S. could be the $26,500 annual price tag, lack of health insurance acceptance and the fact it is only moderately effective, at best. Of course, those of us who have experienced a loved one with this illness will be glad to grasp at any straw that will slow the development of the Alzheimer’s. We are confident that there will ultimately be better and cheaper drugs for this illness, but clearly not today.
The earthquake(s) in Syria and Turkey have hit a population that was already on it’s knees. Civil War in Syria, run-away inflation (90 to 100 percent) in Turkey and buildings that are old, old, old led to massive destruction, many deaths and many more homeless in freezing cold weather. Even with massive aid being promised from all around the world, it can’t get there fast enough for those standing around in the freezing weather, with no shelter, little clothing and probably even less food . . . and loved ones to bury.
We are hardly through one election cycle and already we are getting endorsement letters for candidates in the next election. A bunch of judges in Alabama are up for re-election (or replacement in 2024) and their supporters are hitting the campaign trail. Each of us will be tired of politics long before this next election is over, especially with this early start of campaigning.
Mass shootings continue to occur all across America and often there is no clue as to what prompted the deadly event. Many, if not most, of us react by calling for “more gun control”. Then we think such a move is virtually impossible . . . the bad guy will find a way to get a weapon. We are also reminded of something we read, related to a WWII event. “I saw a movie once where only the police and military have guns. It was called Schindler’s List.” – Unknown. It is the story of a man helping female Jewish victims of the Nazis in Germany. We don’t want that in America, but something has to be done to stop the stupid killings.
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox has had some nibbles from folks interested in investing in Elba (either industry or commercial) and hinted last week that an ‘announcement’ was expected soon.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
(0) comments
